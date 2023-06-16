Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 189,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 919,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

