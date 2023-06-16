Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Raised by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

