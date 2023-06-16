Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $321.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $321.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

