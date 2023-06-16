Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Cut by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

