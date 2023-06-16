Trust Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 478,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,280,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

