Trust Investment Advisors Sells 355 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Natixis raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 95,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,443 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,487,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 498,693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

OKE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

