Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 2,960 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 510,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 132,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 132,851 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TSM opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $545.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

