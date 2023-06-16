Trust Investment Advisors Takes $2.43 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

