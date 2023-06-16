Trust Investment Advisors Sells 919 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $68.35 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

