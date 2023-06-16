Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,844 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.8 %

ACN opened at $323.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $325.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.