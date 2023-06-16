Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

