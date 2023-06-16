Benin Management CORP Sells 1,340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,628,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

GE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.