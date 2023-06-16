Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
MFC stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
