Ralph Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,523,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,246,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.9 %

TZOO stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

