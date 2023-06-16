Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,760 shares of company stock valued at $14,224,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.