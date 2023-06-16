Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CACI International Trading Up 1.0 %

CACI opened at $322.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $324.86.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CACI International by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.