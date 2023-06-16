Rebalance LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

