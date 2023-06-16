Kalos Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

