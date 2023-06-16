Rebalance LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

