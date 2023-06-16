12,542 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
