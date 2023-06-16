Rebalance LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

