Rebalance LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 742,569 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

