Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 314,510 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 314,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

