1,289 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

