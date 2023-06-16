Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

