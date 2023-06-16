Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

TTWO stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

