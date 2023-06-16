Cascade Investment Group Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $186.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.