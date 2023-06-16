Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

ICE stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

