iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 648,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 236,609 shares.The stock last traded at $84.00 and had previously closed at $84.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

