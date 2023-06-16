Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.24

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 1251217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

A number of research firms have commented on TVE. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. Insiders have purchased 58,473 shares of company stock worth $210,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

