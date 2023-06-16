Saagar Govil Acquires 11,671 Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) CEO Saagar Govil bought 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $17,389.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,543.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saagar Govil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cemtrex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saagar Govil bought 8,028 shares of Cemtrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $7,466.04.

Cemtrex Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $9.11 on Friday. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.