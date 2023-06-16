iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 117871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

