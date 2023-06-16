Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $200.00

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.53), with a volume of 711129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.60).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VANQ shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.67) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.20) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.55 million, a PE ratio of 619.38 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,687.50%.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.97), for a total transaction of £80,516.01 ($100,745.76). Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

