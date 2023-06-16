Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Up 5.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 267,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 787,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,103.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,260 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,818 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Articles

