Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.07

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 3196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

