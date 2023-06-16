Susanna Gatti High Sells 1,625 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,625 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $20,198.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,017.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

