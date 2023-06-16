ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $565.42

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $565.42 and last traded at $564.20, with a volume of 419296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $554.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 293.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

