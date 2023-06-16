Bandera Partners Llc Sells 1,199 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 1,199 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $18,008.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,028,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92.

Star Group Trading Down 1.1 %

SGU opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 149.21 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $737.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 650.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

