Insider Buying: Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

Churchill Resources Stock Performance

CVE CRI opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Churchill Resources Company Profile

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. It focuses on the exploration and development of the Taylor Brook project in Newfoundland; Florence Lake property in Labrador; Pelly Bay project in Nunavut; and White River project in Ontario.

