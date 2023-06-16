Insider Buying: Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
Churchill Resources Stock Performance
CVE CRI opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Churchill Resources Company Profile
