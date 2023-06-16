Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$19,656.42 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aubree Barnum sold 714 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.53, for a total value of C$19,656.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165.18.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2745982 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

