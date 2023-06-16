Nathan Dickerman Sells 3,880 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $21,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $640,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ouster Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

