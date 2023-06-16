Darien Spencer Sells 3,696 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.

Ouster Stock Down 0.9 %

OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OUST. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

