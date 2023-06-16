Darien Spencer Sells 3,696 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.

Ouster Stock Down 0.9 %

OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OUST. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.