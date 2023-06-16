Michael Glennon Purchases 40,000 Shares of Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Rating) insider Michael Glennon acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,480.00 ($13,162.16).
Glennon Small Companies Stock Performance
About Glennon Small Companies
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
