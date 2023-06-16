Thomas David Ullrich Purchases 500,000 Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Aston Bay Trading Up 12.5 %

CVE:BAY opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.03. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

