High Tide (CVE:HIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.43 million.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

