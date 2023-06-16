Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of C$24.88 million during the quarter.
Currency Exchange International Stock Up 3.5 %
TSE:CXI opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$151.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.70. Currency Exchange International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.31.
About Currency Exchange International
