Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of C$24.88 million during the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 3.5 %

TSE:CXI opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$151.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.70. Currency Exchange International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.31.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

