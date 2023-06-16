iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.29

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 62297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

