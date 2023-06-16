Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 117,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 43,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Playfair Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.60.

Playfair Mining Company Profile



Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Stories

