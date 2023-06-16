iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.19

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 31445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

