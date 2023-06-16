iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.19

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 31445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
