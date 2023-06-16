LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 6.4% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 88,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 248,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $11,355,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

