LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 6.4% Higher

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 88,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 248,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47.
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.
